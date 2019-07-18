DENHAM SPRINGS, La. -- George Robert Williams, 68, beloved son, brother, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 12, 2019. He entered this world on Jan. 7, 1951, born to Sarah and Clyde Williams, in Memphis. Robert honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
Robert is survived by his mother, Sarah Irene Williams; sisters Beth Lefeaux and husband Charles Jr., Sandy Johnson and Ginger Pryor; and a host of nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Elton Williams; a brother, Clyde Elton Williams Jr.; two nephews, Todd and Scott Brown; and a brother-in-law, Eddie Johnson.
Robert's nephews, Mark, David and Stephen Adams, Paul Brown, Dave and Jasper Johnson, Henry Lefeaux and Billy Pryor are to serve as pallbearers.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, July 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The visitation continues at Baker Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Danny Allen. The graveside service with military honors will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana.
Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
