George “Sly” Slyvester Smith, 64, of Owensboro, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sly was born June 15, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Henry Kermit Brown and Geneva Morton Smith.
George was retired from Frantz Cleaning Service, where he worked for 15 years as a technician. Mr. Smith proudly served in the U.S. Marines. A member of Church of the Living God, Sly loved his church family and neighborhood. He enjoyed cleaning floors and carpets and was an avid Louisville basketball fan.
Aside from his parents, George is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda White; and a brother, George Michael Riley.
Those left to cherish Sly’s memory are a son, Abel Douglas; goddaughter Brooklyn Swanagan and godson Tate Swanagan; siblings Mary Jackie Smith, Nancy (Keith) Gore, Jonell (Michael) Modock, Brenda Riley, Linda Douglas, Sheila Annie Smith, Karen (Tony) Johnson and Katie Riley; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
A celebration of life will take place 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. to the time of the celebration.
All who wish to honor Sly at the celebration of life are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
