George “Sonny” Clary III, 81, of Owensboro passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 5, 1941, to the late George and Virginia Clary.
He was a lifetime member of St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church, where he was known for his burgoo-making skills.
Sonny was a founding member of the Stanley Fire Department with 45 plus years of service. He worked for Southern States for 15 years and then he retired from the Daviess County Road Department after 26 years. Sonny loved fishing with his grandkids and all his many friends at Kentucky Lake. He was proud of his small 56-acre farm. Sonny also enjoyed watching UK Basketball and NASCAR races.
Along with his parents, Sony is proceeded in death by his wife, Rosie Marie Clary; sons, Keith and Kenny Clary; and sister, Cathy Morris.
Sonny is survived by his son, Kevin Clary of Owensboro; daughters, Lisa Clary of Owensboro, Lynn (Joe) Lancaster of Spottsville, and Leah Beth Clary of Owensboro; grandchildren, Nick (Tiffany Duncan) Lancaster of Henderson and Cody (Brianna) Lancaster of Spottsville; sisters, Sadie Clary of Owensboro, Anna Carol Murphy of Owensboro, and Beverly Roberts of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Clary.
