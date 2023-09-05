George Thomas Jones, 97, of Owensboro, peacefully passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Heartford House under the care of Hospice. He was born Nov. 15, 1925, to the late Thomas Edgar Jones and Macie Jones Evans in Crofton. George served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, a lifetime member of VFW Post 696, a past member of the Disabled American Veterans, and a past member of the Utica Masonic Lodge #742. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Garden Green Baptist Church. George started beekeeping on his mother’s farm in Nebo at the early age of 14. His love of beekeeping turned into a full time business which was better known as KY Honey Farms, and he retired from there. He was a past president of Green Valley Beekeepers Association and past president of KY Beekeepers Association. George enjoyed raising a garden every year and sharing his bounty. He proudly played high school basketball for Crofton High School, was passionate about UK basketball, and loved hunting.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Doris Jones Mattingly; his second wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Shrader Jones; daughter, Donna Kaye Jones; siblings, Ruby Binkley, D.B. O’Brien, Margie Cunningham, Frances Goodloe, Edgar D. Jones, and Dorothy Bailey; great-grandson, Zackery Guinn; grandson, Paul Morris; and stepsons, Teddy Pettrey and Toby Lucus.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving sister and best friend, Jane Stose of Odenton, Maryland; sons, Thomas Jones (Charlene) of Dayton, Ohio and Eddie Joe Jones (Phillis); daughters, Sandra Guinn (David) and Barbara Ford; grandsons, Jeremy Guinn (Renee), Jeffrey Jones (Marlin), Nathan Jones (Elizabeth), Christopher Jones (Chanel), and Stan Morris; granddaughter, Beverly Morris (Chad); great-grandchildren, Bella and Tucker Guinn, Caleb, Liam, and Olivia Jones, Kiersten, Payton, and Bronson Jones, Savannah Morris (Scott), and Jaida and Joshua King; great-great-grandchildren, Easton and Koe Cameron; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a very special friend, Dorothy Carter, with whom he loved going to dances and out to eat.
One of the last things dad said was, “I love all my family” and he was assured that we love him.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be held for family at a later date. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home, with a final salute beginning at 5:45 p.m. performed by the James L. Yates American Legion Post 9 and VFW Post 696.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, VFW Post 696 Honor Guard, or American Legion Post 9.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented