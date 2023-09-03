George Thomas Jones, 97 of Owensboro, peacefully passed away on Sept. 2, 2023 at the Heartford House, under the care of Hospice. He was born Nov. 15, 1925 to the late Thomas Edgar Jones and Macie Jones Evans in Crofton.
George served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, a lifetime member of VFW Post 696, a past member of the Disabled American Veterans and a past member of the Utica Masonic Lodge #742. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Garden Green Baptist Church. George started beekeeping on his mothers farm in Nebo at the early age of 14. His love of beekeeping turned into a full time business, better known as KY Honey Farms, from which he retired. He is the past president of Green Valley Beekeepers Association and past president of KY Beekeepers Association. George enjoyed raising a garden every year and sharing his bounty. He proudly played high school basketball for Crofton High School and was passionate about UK Basketball, and loved hunting.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Doris Jones Mattingly; his second wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Shrader Jones; daughter, Donna Kaye Jones; siblings, Ruby Binkley, DB O’Brien, Margie Cunningham, Frances Goodloe, Edgar D. Jones and Dorothy Bailey; great-grandson, Zackery Guinn; grandson, Paul Morris; and stepsons, Teddy Pettrey and Toby Lucus.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving sister and best friend, Jane Stose of Odenton, MD; sons, Thomas Jones (Charlene) of Dayton and Eddie Joe Jones (Phillis); daughters, Sandra Guinn (David) and Barbara Ford; grandsons, Jeremy Guinn (Renee), Jeffrey Jones (Marlin), Nathan Jones (Elizabeth), Christopher Jones (Chanel), Stan Morris; granddaughter, Beverly Morris (Chad); great-grandchildren, Bella and Tucker Guinn, Caleb, Liam and Olivia Jones, Kiersten, Payton and Bronson Jones, Savannah Morris (Scott), and Jaida and Joshua King; great-great grandchildren, Easton and Koe Cameron; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special friend, Dorothy Carter, with whom he loved going to dances and out to eat. One of the last things dad said was, “I love all my family” and he was assured that we love him.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A final salute will start at 5:45 p.m., performed by the James L. Yates American Legion Post 9 and VFW Post 696. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to; Hospice of Western Kentucky, VFW Post 696 Honor Guard, or American Legion Post 9.
