DECATUR, ALABAMA — George Thomas Kelley, 80, of Decatur, Alabama, died Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1943, in Daviess County to Joseph Allen Kelley and Louise Mitchell Kelley. He was a pastor for over 45 years. He was the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church for several years and up until two weeks prior to his passing he was the pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama.
He was married for 59 years to the love of his life, Cora Alice Norris Kelley. He liked technology and loved to tinker with computers, was mechanically minded, liked old westerns, had a really good sense of humor, and liked to travel with surprise trips. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Preceding him in death were three children, George Thomas Kelley, Jr., Danna Lou Kelley, and Deanna Lynn Kelley; his parents; and his older brother, John Allen Kelley.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Kelley; daughters, Debra Jean Owen (Paul) and Patricia Ann Lichti (Keith); brothers, Joseph Kelley and Donald Kelley; and six grandchildren, Gracee, Naomi, Clara, John, Ava, and Caitlynn.
The funeral service for Mr. Kelley will be 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, Hartselle, Alabama, with Bro. Lonnie Bennett officiating under the direction of Peck Funeral Home. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at Alabama National Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Commented