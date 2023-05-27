SAYRE, OKLAHOMA — George Thomas “Tommy” Slaughter, 57, of Sayre, Oklahoma, formerly of Owensboro, passed Monday, May 22, 2023. Tommy was born Feb. 12, 1966, the youngest child of Dorsey and Helen Slaughter, who preceded him in death. Tommy was always the life of the party. He loved to watch TV and enjoyed talking about his daughter and grandchildren.
Tommy is survived by a daughter, Patrica (Irvin) Merritt; two sons, Austin Slaughter of Phoenix, Arizona and Kaden Price of Gainesville, Florida; grandchildren; sister, Rose (Archie) Johnson; brother, Dorsey (Shalonna) Slaughter; and his four-legged friend, King.
Tommy has a host of family and friends who will be missing him.
In honoring Tommy’s final wishes, there will be no funeral service.
The family would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, texts, and, especially, the prayers during this difficult time.
