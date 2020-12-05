DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — George W. Hurter, 81, of Downers Grove, Illinois, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1939, in Owensboro and was the fourth of eight children for Louis and Elsie (Schnell) Hurter. George graduated from Daviess County High School in Owensboro in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Arts in history from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1961. He then went on to study at Eden Theological Seminary in Missouri, where he received a Bachelor of Divinity in 1964. George married his wife, Becky, on May 22, 1965, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage this year.
George was called into the ministry and served as a United Church of Christ (UCC) pastor for 35 years with the longest time being spent at Zion UCC in Norwood, Ohio (Cincinnati).
George was a humble, quiet and kind man. As the son of German immigrants, his German heritage was very important to him. Traveling to Germany to visit relatives, along with attending the annual Hurter reunion each summer in Kentucky, brought George much joy. George was a lifelong learner displayed by his passion for books, reading, the news, PBS, history and classical music. He ended most days by reading for a couple of hours, either at the kitchen table or his desk. George was a wonderful dad and grandpa who adored his family and loved spending time together. George and Becky have been blessed by the friendships they have made at the Oak Trace senior community, where they moved six years ago.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elsie Hurter; his siblings, Joe (Martha) Hurter, Mary (Wilbur) Murphy and Carl (Shirley) Hurter; along with the many family members and friends that passed before him.
George is survived by his wife, Becky (Barth) Hurter; son David (Kristen) Hurter; grandsons Nolan and Cole Hurter, all of Downers Grove, Illinois; siblings Rinhart (Linda) Hurter of Nashville, Tennessee, Mike (Cassandra) Hurter of Lexington, Katherine (Don) Fields of Decatur, Alabama, and John (Barby) Hurter of Paris; many nieces and nephews, a large extended family and several close friends.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Downers Grove, Illinois. Immediately after the service, there will be a private interment at Oak Crest Cemetery in Downers Grove. The service will be recorded and available at http://uccfn.org/#xl_xr_page_hurter at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, for family and friends to gather together in spirit to celebrate George’s life.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to your local food pantry.
