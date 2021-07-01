EVANSVILLE, Ind. — George W. Nix Jr. passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at North River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Owensboro to the late George and Bessie Nix. George served in the U.S. Army. He worked several occupations, including as a police officer and in engineering.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn L. Nix; and sisters Norma Jean Shock and Janice Carol Carwele.
Surviving family includes son Darrell Nix; daughter Pam Heyer; foster children Scott, Martine and Joshua Saye; brother Thomas Nix (Betty); stepdaughter Jaime Malotte (Tim); and grandchildren Brianna Saye, Melody Freeman, Terry and Jessica Roach and Shae and Janelle Malotte.
A service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Alexander North Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jack Eberhardt, with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Velpen, Indiana. Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. to service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.
