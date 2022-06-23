George W. Thompson, 78, of Earlington, KY, died June 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1943, to the late Emma Lee Willis Thompson and Tom T. Thompson.
George was a graduate of J.W. Million High School and was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include, a sister; Sallie Wright (Billy) of Madisonville;brothers Robert Thompson of Earlington and Albert Thompson of Hopkinsville and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend Melody Rice.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. Mason & Sons is entrusted with final arrangements. A mask is required.
