George W. Young, 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 6, 1931, at Maceo to the late George E. and Beulah Nash Young. He was a 1949 graduate of Owensboro Technical High School. While there, he met his soulmate, JoAnn Gillians, and they married Jan. 6, 1950. Over the years, he was employed by Murphy Appliance, Singer, Sears and Roebuck, Prudential Insurance and General Electric, before working 24 years at Alcoa, where he retired in 1993. He enjoyed traveling with JoAnn, and together they visited all the U.S. states (except Hawaii), as well as Canada, Mexico, England and the European continent. He especially enjoyed touring by motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnn; two sons, Master Sgt. (retired U.S. Air Force) William Michael "Mike" Young (Brenda) of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, and Col. (retired U.S. Army) Mark A "Buzz" Young (Laurie) of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Michael, Theresa, Amanda, Christian, Mark and Geoffrey; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Young of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a sister Carolyn Simpson (Darrel) of Owensboro; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his Panther Creek Baptist Church family.
He also was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ernest Gillians Sr.; mother-in-law Myrtle Nation Gillians; four infant siblings; brothers-in-law Ernest Gillians Jr and Joseph Gillians; and sister-in-law Martha Young.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Hillcrest, units #5 and #2, and the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The funeral service for George Young will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Panther Creek Baptist Church Christian Life Center, 7146 U.S. 431, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of George Young can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
