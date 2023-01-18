George Warren Morgan, 69, of Masonville, passed away after a 13-month battle with cancer Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at The Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Mar. 18, 1953, in Louisville to the late George and Shirley Morgan.
George, a proud Veteran, served in the Army National Guard. After 30 years as the agriculture teacher at Daviess County High School, he retired but continued to teach agriculture at Owensboro Community College and Trinity High School. Most recently, he worked for Pearson Learning and Savvas Learning as an educational consultant. He gave back to his community through blood donations, earning the 10-gallon donor award with WKRBC, and volunteer work with FFA and as a GRABC-VITA tax volunteer. He was most proud of the blue ribbons won by the Blessed Mother BBQ Festival Cooking Team, and he was captain of the chicken team. He served on the WKU Parent Advisory Council where he was awarded Parent of the Year and he was President of the Farmer’s Market Board.
An Eagle Scout himself, he was dedicated to a group of four young men whom he mentored from Tiger Cubs through their Eagle Scout commission. You could find him every morning with his buddies at Deloris’s Café, where breakfast sometimes led to lunch as they solved the world’s problems. He loved gardening, building things, and traveling. More than anything else, he loved his grandchildren. He loved traveling with them, teaching them about things he loved, and watching them grow up. George received his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and rank 1 degree from WKU.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by the man who raised him as his own after his father’s passing, Avery Wilson; a brother, Michael Morgan; a sister, Debra Germain; and his in-laws, Charlie and Dorothy Aud.
George is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Morgan; two daughters, Olivia Terry (Clay) and Jodie Morgan; two sons, Travis Morgan and George Morgan; eight grandchildren; a sister, Teresa Norman (Mark); bonus daughters, Molly Constantine and Stacy Marsh; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral Catholic Church in Owensboro, with Father John Thomas presiding. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a scholarship fund to be set up for Daviess County High School students pursuing a degree in agriculture or a donation to GRABC VITA Tax Program. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of George Morgan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
