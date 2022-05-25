George William Aubrey Sr., 73, passed away May 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born August 17, 1948, in Daviess County to the late George Raymond and Lucille Aubrey. George spent his days working as a truck driver and was a member of the Baptist faith.
George was an Elvis Presley fan and viewed Presley as his hero. He was a UK fan and often went by the nickname “Wildcat.” George enjoyed spending time with his family, when possible, and he loved fast cars.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by Phillip Aubrey and Debbie Vance.
George is survived by his children, Anna Michelle (Nathanael) Nesmith of Owensboro, George Aubrey, Jr. of Owensboro, Gregory Aubrey, Edward Aubrey, and James Aubrey; grandchildren, Chancelor Seth Nesmith, Chadwick Tyler Nesmith, and Christian William Aubrey; brother, Michael Raymond (Debbie) Aubrey; and niece and nephews, Phillip Eugene Aubrey, Robin Renae Aubrey, and William “Billy” Lee Aubrey.
