BREMEN — George William Brown, 85, of Bremen died on Jan. 7, 2022, at 9:58 a.m. at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born on March 1, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired Coal Miner and a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Carolyn Brown, son, Terry Brown and parents, Homer “Tobe” and Laura Brown.
His survivors include his son, Kenny (Kim) Brown of Bremen; grandchildren, Alex (Jessica) Brown of Bremen, Noah Brown of Lexington, Hannah Brown of Central City; great-grandchild Gavin Brown; daughter-in-law, Sherry Brown of Central City.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.
