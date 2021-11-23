George William White, 77, of Owensboro, formerly of Grandview, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
George was born in Grandview, Indiana on October 24, 1944 to the late Oscar “Pete” White and Mary Ruth White.
He served in the Army National Guard and was a Boilermaker out of Local No. 374 for over 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending the weekends at the farm with his great friends, Jarold and Rita. He loved watching IU Basketball and the New York Yankees and was always ready to hear or tell a good (or bad) joke. He loved going to the drag races with his racing brothers, Joe and Larry. He was an active Freemason and a member of Grandview Masonic Lodge No. 191 for over 50 years, where he held many offices, including Past Master. But, above all, he most enjoyed cheering on (and coaching) his children and grandchildren in baseball, softball, football, archery, track, and band.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy White.
George is survived by his wife of 52 years, the love of his life, Vivian Sue; his daughters, Jenny White, Julie (Larenzo) Conner; and son, Josh (Becca) White; his grandchildren, who he thought hung the moon, Cameron ( Madison), Caleigh, Connor, Cooper, Bryson, and Harper; his sister, Ruth Richard, and her two children, Scott Richard and Lori Mendel; and his many honorary children (you know who you are) who hold such a special place in his heart.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Grandview Masonic Lodge Building Fund, ATTN: Bill Keith, 8074 E SR 66, Grandview IN 47615, Daviess County High School Football Scholarship Fund, ATTN: Matt Brannon, 4255 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303, or the Daviess County Band of Pride, ATTN: Nate Clark, 4255 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro KY 42303.
And as George would say: “Okay … Mmm hmm … Bye.”
