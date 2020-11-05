Georgena “Jean” Fulmer, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Heartford House. She was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Los Angeles to the late George and Laurence McCullum. She loved Avon and was a representative. She had a dog named Bambi, and it was her baby. She loved traveling and came to visit as many people as she could throughout the U.S.
Jean leaves behind her brother, Frank McClaine of Portland, Oregon; daughters Sherri (Anthony) Cecil of Hawesville, Jan Flaherty of California, Lori Fulmer Simpfle of Portland, Oregon, and Tamra Smith of Houston; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A Mass and memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville.
Care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
