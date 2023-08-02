HAWESVILLE — Georgia B. Rice, 96, of Hawesville, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home. She was born in Hancock County Oct. 7, 1926, to the late Joseph and Ellen Craft Nugent. Georgia was a member of Hancock Christian Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, car races, and watching birds.
Georgia was preceded in death by husbands, Lester A. Rice and Eugene Rice; daughter, Patricia Ann Rice; and siblings, Charles (Twenty) Nugent, Katherine Dowell, and Jesse Nugent.
Survivors include her children, Donna (Wade) Little and Lester (Ethel) Rice; grandchildren, Patricia, Jeff, Crystal, Brittany, Justin, and Ona; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Shianne, Sunny, Ariel, Jake, Kaylee, and Brian; great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jaymin, and Micaha; great-great-great-granddaughter, Avery; sister, Frances Bruce; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
