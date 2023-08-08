Hawesville — Georgia D. Basinger, 77, of Hawesville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Evansville on Sept. 16, 1945 to the late Ernest and Bonnie Noble Gerrell. She was a member of Hawesville United Methodist Church and was an accountant. Georgia managed the little country store on Hawesville Pellville Road.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Smalley.
Georgia is survived by her husband of 37 years, Rev. Allen Basinger; children, Jessie Wayne, Laurel Belleville and Robert Basinger; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nephew and niece, Aaron and Amy.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Hawesville United Methodist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, and 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Hawesville Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com/obituary/Georgia-Basinger.
