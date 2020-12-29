Georgia Dell “Dee Dee” Miles, 74, of Owensboro passed away Dec. 23, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on Sept. 28, 1946, to the late George and Anna Louise Morris Miles. Dee Dee retired from the State of Kentucky as an Information Systems Specialist. She was a long-time member of St. Pius X and currently a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul. She was a part of the bereavement team where she cooked meals for many families. Dee Dee was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting. She loved her nieces and nephews; she was a special person to many. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, especially during the 20 years she was a caregiver for her parents. She loved making Christmas candy for her whole family.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her nephew, Kevin Miles; her great-niece, Anna Miles; and her special dogs, Gretchen and Rosco.
She is survived by her siblings, Brenda (Joseph B) Thompson, of Lexington, Martha (David) Jennings, of Whitesville, George B Miles Jr. (Charlinda), of Owensboro, Suzanne (Richard) Miles Gomez, of Atlanta, Katie (Ronnie) Royalty, of Owensboro, and Christie (Jim) Bender, of Philpot, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Sts. Joseph and Paul. A live stream will be available for family and friends who are not able to attend Mass at the church, and can view mass at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the services, at the church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made for James Blair, Dee Dee’s great-nephew, in his journey with Neurofibromatosis, scoliosis, brain tumor; C/O Angie Rice; 147 Church St, Owensboro 42301.
Family and friends who wish to honor Dee Dee at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Miss Miles.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Georgia Dell “Dee Dee” Miles and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented