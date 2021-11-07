GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Georgia Lee Banks, 87, of Grandview, Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor.
She was the secretary treasurer of Grandview Aluminum and was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Banks; and children Leslie Banks, Brett Banks and Christa Jones.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Grandview United Methodist Church, Grandview, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana, and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions: Grandview United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
