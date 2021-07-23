Georgia Lee Hoffman Howard, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Redbanks in Henderson. She was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Nebo to the late Edward Lee and Georgie Myrtle Perkins Hoffman. She was a member of Bowling Green High School and attended Western Kentucky University. At WKU, she was a member of the Leiper English Club, Western Players and Iva Scott Club and a writer for the College Heights Herald campus newspaper. Georgia was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of American Business Women Association, where she was chosen as Boss of the Year in 1977. For 25 years, she served as a fashion consultant for Queens Way Fashions of Chicago.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Nolan D. Howard; son Lawrence Edward Howard; daughter-in-law Susie Howard; two sisters, Mabel Ruth Hoffman Baker and Mildred T. Hoffman; niece Christina Baker Twist; and brother Chris Perkins Hoffman, who was killed in World War II in January 1942. The Davis-Hoffman Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bowling Green was named in his honor.
Survivors include her daughter, Jana Lee Howard Martin (Michael) of Burlington, Iowa; three grandsons, Nolan Wayne Lestage of Danville, Iowa, and Dustin and Levi Martin, both of Burlington, Iowa; two granddaughters, Lori Cravens Tuggle (Terry) of Henderson and Amy Cravens Severs (Nick) of Hawesville; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law John B. Baker of Hermitage, Tennessee; nephews John McNary Baker of Nashville and Edward Lee Baker of Hermitage, Tennessee; and nieces Linda Jean Baker Felts of Hermitage and Ruth Ann Baker Norris of Gallatin, Tennessee.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Craig Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dawson Baptist Church Youth Fund, P.O. Box 78, Philpot, KY 42366.
