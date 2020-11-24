Georgia Lee Rowan, 76, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on April 4, 1944, to the late Ola Mae Curry and Robert Lee Smith Sr. Georgia attended Western High School and was a member of Sweeny Street Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, travel and always designed and created her homes beautifully.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Rowan; long-term companion, Claude Stanly Turner; and children; Kevin Scott Goff, James Celon Rohar, and Doraine Olla Hanley.
Those left to morn her passing are her grandchildren, Sherale Greer (Tom), Arian Greer (Krista), LeShawana Hanley (Chico), Katrina Greer (Terrance) and Kevin Greer; 40 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Elizabeth Brown (Willie); and brother, Robert Lee Smith Jr. (Audrey)
The services for Georgia Rowan will be private. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Georgia Rowan may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
