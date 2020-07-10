HAWESVILLE — Georgia Mae Estes McFarling, 73, of Hawesville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, with her Family by her side. She was born March 14, 1947, in Hancock County to the late Virgil Ray (Punk) Sr. and Rose Margaret Dunn Estes. She was a member of Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship, employed at Kruse Rexall Drug Store for several years, she enjoyed spending time with family and she was so proud of each and everyone. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Danny; her parents; her in-laws, Joe and Marge McFarling; a brother-in-law, Roger Basham; and stepfather Charlie McCollam.
Survivors include a daughter, Dana (Manuel) Young; two sons, Daniel “Danny” (Myra) McFarling and Shawn (Rebecca) McFarling; 10 grandchildren, Jessica McFarling, Molly Akers, Heather (Cory) Bennett, Angie (Luke) Case, Samarah McFarling, Megan Stout, Sabrina Stout, Tyler McFarling, Sierra McFarling and Adelyn McFarling; seven great-grandchildren, Shyleah Wiseman, Lucas Smith, Hunter McFarling, Westen Case, Scarlett Case, Colt Bennett and Caulier Baumeister; a sister, Martil; four brothers, Ray (Deanna) Estes, Frank (Clara) Estes, Roger (Vickie) Estes and Dan (Shelia) Estes; a special friend, Don Short; and sisters-in-law, stepbrothers and stepsisters, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, with burial following in Estes Family Cemetery. Georgie’s family will greet friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville. The family request all donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for Georgia’s Family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
