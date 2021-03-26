HAWESVILLE — Georgia Mae Estes, 78, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, while at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Hancock County on July 2, 1942, to the late Ernest D. and Beatrice Craft Jackson. Georgia was a Charter member of Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship and was retired from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. She enjoyed crafts, flowers, gardening, loved her animals and loved every minute of time spent with her grandchildren.
Georgia was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Salcedo; and eight brothers and sisters, Ernest, Earl, Charlie, Russell, Billy, Freddy, Maxine and Ailene.
She is survived by her four children, Monie (Larry) Sosh, Stephanie (Jerry) Nichols, Stacey Estes and Candy Clouse; grandchildren Julie, April, Matthew, Becky, Melanie, Chris, Mandy, Kyle, Alaina, Sarah, Michael, Danny Jr. and Jackie; along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Georgia’s family will be greeting friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Masks must be worn inside the church for the visitation and service, and social distancing is appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Safe harbor Christian Fellowship.
