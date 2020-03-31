HARDINSBURG — Georgia R. Macy, 94 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. She was a retired teacher with the Breckinridge County Board of Education and a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Sue Axton and Merewyn Chambers; and brother Billy Robinson.
Private graveside service: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Commented