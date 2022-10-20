ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Georgie A. Freese, 86, of Rockport, Indiana died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Georgie was also a nurse and instructor at USI.
Survivors: children, Laura (Cecil) Gibson and Robert Freese
Service: 3 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery, Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented