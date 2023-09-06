Georgie Lee Haley, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Daviess County to the late George Jones, not the country singer, and Martha Leona Embry. Georgie was a retired nurse for the Carmel Home and was of the Baptist faith. Georgie always lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment that she had on this Earth. She was never too good for anything and always took the opportunity to dance in the rain. Georgie enjoyed thrift shopping at Goodwill and yard sales. Her favorite finds were dishes which she collected. Along with her thrift shopping, Georgie loved jewelry and flowers.
Along with her parents, Georgie was preceded in death by her children, Donna Jean Hancock and Robert Dale Haley, Sr.; granddaughter, Breann Hope Haley; daughter-in-law, Tamara Faye Haley; and siblings, David Earl Jones, Sr. and Betty Jean Schwoeppe.
Those left to cherish Georgie’s memory are her husband, Freddie Dale Haley, Sr.; children, Pamela (Sonny) Shown and Freddie Haley, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two nieces; and two nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassionate and exceptional care during this time, and especially to Laci, her nurse, Jim, the Chaplain, and the bathers.
