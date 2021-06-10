Gerald A. “Gerry” Spencer Jr., 55, of Utica, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 18, 1966, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was a proud semi-truck driver and dispatcher for Mercer Transportation and loved his Harley. Family meant everything to him.
Gerry was preceded in death by his father, Gerald A Spencer Sr.; a son, Treavor; a nephew, Cody Martin; and his stepfather, Jimmy Bell.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his mother, Patricia Bell; six children, Carmen, Gerald III, Justin, Faith, Hope (Clarrisa) and Brooklynn; four stepchildren, Ashley Sparks of Indiana, Tyler Wallace of Indiana, Tevin Murphy of Owensboro and Chase Wallace of West Virginia; grandchildren Hannah Spencer, Haley, Kyle, Anthony, Aria, Gerry IV, Aidan, Jeremiah, Noah, Silver, Belleme, Tristin, Adaline, Lila and Bella; four stepgrandchildren, Trenton, Orin, Faye and Kissa; two great-grandchildren, Kamrynn and Karter; sister Tina Green; brothers Bill Spencer (Jodi) of Indiana and Jeff Spencer of Ohio; two nieces, Erin Hodgson and Shaylynn Means; three nephews, Todd (Ashley) Spencer of Owensboro, Roger Hodgson and Zack Hodgson; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Cayden Hodgson, Rylan Hodgson, Alex Spencer, Noah Martin, Avery Spencer and Anna Martin.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gerry Spencer memorial fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home.
Online messages and condolences may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented