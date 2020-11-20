Gerald Alvin Kennedy, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. He was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Louisville to the late Harry and Sue Kennedy. Gerald was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and attended Western Kentucky University and Kentucky Wesleyan College. He worked as an electronics tech at Gordon Brackett.
Survivors include his son, Jarrod Kennedy; brothers Tom Kennedy and Dean Kennedy; sisters Carol McLimore and Connie Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors.
James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
