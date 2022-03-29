BEECHMONT — Gerald D. LeGrand, 55, of Beechmont, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a custodian for the Muhlenberg County School System.
Survivors: wife, Reba Roberts LeGrand; children, Skyler LeGrand (Natasha Higgs) and Emily LeGrand (Nathan Groves); brother, Shawn (Marilyn) LeGrand; and mother, Shirley LeGrand.
Service: noon Thursday, March 31, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
