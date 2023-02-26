Gerald D. Manley passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2023. He was born on June 27, 1942 in Philpot, Kentucky to Willie David and Mary Florence (Towery) Manley, he was the youngest of 10 children. Gerald’s siblings are Marion Alfred, Elva Hazel, David Chesley, Wilfred Glenn, Willis Leon, Donald Franklin, Nancy Marilyn, Dempsey Eugene and Joseph Allen.
After completing high school, Gerald attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor of science degree as a pre-med major. He then volunteered with the United States Navy and completed officer training school in Athens, Georgia. As a supply corp officer, he was assigned to the USS Boxer and during his four years, served two tours of duty to Vietnam.
After leaving the Navy, he returned to Western Kentucky University where he earned a masters degree in biology. He then enrolled into Auburn University where he earned his doctorate degree in veterinary medicine.
Gerald first practiced veterinary medicine in Belle Glade, Florida. In 1976, after contacting the Florida Veterinary Medical Association and asking where a veterinarian was really needed, he designed and built the Umatilla Animal Hospital. He was honored to serve Umatilla and the community for 42 years.
While a contributor of his time to many civic and school organizations, he most enjoyed using his skill as a pilot to fly medical missions with Angel Flight Soars and Angel Flight Southeast where he was awarded Pilot of the Year multiple times.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Kristin Manley; daughters, Pamela Manley and Kathryn Speicher, (mother Faye Davis Manley) of Brevard County; son-in-law, Jacob Speicher; grandsons, Wakefield Speicher and Weston Speicher, all of Brevard County; sister, Marilyn Elkins of Marion, Ohio; brother Dempsey Manley (Aliene) of Owensboro; and brother Joseph Manley (Barbara) of Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinsons’ Foundation, Lewy Body Dementia Association, Angel Flight Soars Inc., Humane Society of Lake County or Cornerstone Hospice. For donation information and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla.
