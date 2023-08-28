DRAKESBORO — Gerald Dean Rust, 72, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Rust was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 8, 1950. He was a retired laborer at Phelps Dodge. He enjoyed fishing, grandkids and riding the gator.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Rust, Jami Rust; three grandchildren; sisters, Anne Martin, Barbara McPherson, Lynne Parson; brother, Barry Rust; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
