Gerald E. Wernick, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 26, 1936, in Oregon, Illinois, the son of the late Earl and Fran Martin Wernick.
Gerald was a gentle and patient man who loved his family and lived a good life. He was an avid Cubs fan and loved traveling adventures. He was a true jokester, and he loved “stirring the pot” with everyone he met. Gerald was of the Lutheran faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Douglas Irby.
Left to honor Gerald’s memory are his wife of 34 years, Shirley A. Odom Wernick; four children, Julie (Randy) Torgerson, Kathy (Chuck) Somers, Randall (Tina) Wernick and Gregory Wernick; one stepdaughter, Kathy (Scott) Warfield; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and many cousins.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
