Gerald Gabbert, 87, of Whitesville, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. He was born November 20, 1934, in Hancock County to the late Virgil and Myrtle Adkins Gabbert. Gerald retired from Hon and served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling and camping. He also enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, bird watching, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Lee Graham, and brothers, Gene Gabbert, Max Gabbert, Russell Gabbert, and Ray Gabbert.
He is survived by a son, Tracy L. Gabbert; daughter, Robin Henry (Tim); one grandchild, Carrie Edmondson (Jon); one great-grandchild, Henry Edmondson; brother, Wayne Gabbert (Daisy); and sisters, Charlotte Roberts, Sherlene Gabbert, and Judy Williams.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
