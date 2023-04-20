HAWESVILLE — Gerald James Greathouse, 80, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his daughter’s house under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Louisville Oct. 9, 1942, to the late William M. and Mary Eloise Millay Greathouse. Gerald retired from National Southwire Aluminum and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his grandchildren’s sporting events, and watching westerns, and he was a proud supporter of the US military.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry and Ronnie Greathouse.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin Gaynor, and her husband, David; grandchildren, Zackary Robbins, Jakob Robbins, Jackson Robbins, Maddix Gaynor, and Kloee Gaynor; along with nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with burial following in Memory Gardens, Hawesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
