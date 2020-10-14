Gerald “Jerry” Allen Payne, 76, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on July 14, 1944, to the late Walter and Anna (Silbereisen) Payne. Jerry was a member of Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church. He was a former member of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.
Jerry was witty and had a special talent for one-liners and great comebacks. He had a profound sense of right and wrong, and he walked by faith and not by fear. He was the type of man that had an answer for everything and loved hard. Jerry was a devoted family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louis Brannum.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Henry Payne; his children, April Reneé (Tim) Taulbee and Timothy Allen (Lindsay) Payne; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Jerry in person at the gathering of friends is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Benedict’s Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Benedict's Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
