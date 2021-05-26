Gerald “Jerry” Hall, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 10, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Fred and Nellie Edith Morris Hall. Jerry worked as a truck driver and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Hall.
He is survived by his children, Richard Hall, Kevin Hall, Patricia Hall, LaVada Wielgus and Jerry Wayne Hall; stepdaughter Melody Phillips; several grandchildren including Jeremiah Phillips; and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be at noon Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
