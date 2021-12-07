Gerald “Jerry” Weikel, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday November 24, 2021. He was born April 9, 1943 to the late Gerald Weikel and Ruby Weikel. Gerald was a member of the Eagles and volunteered at the Daniel Pitino Shelter. Jerry was an Army veteran and was in the Army reserves. He was a retired insurance salesman for John Hancock and later owned Weikel Insurance.
Jerry enjoyed sitting on the porch at the farm, watching the University of Kentucky basketball, cutting the grass, and talking to people. He never met a stranger. He was blessed with the gift of hospitality and loved spending time with his granddaughter, son, family and friends. Jerry loved country music, listening to John Bailey in the mornings on WIKY FM, watching game shows, especially “America Says,” and watching westerns.
Along with his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Grady, Patricia Wayne, and Teresa Dill; and special friend, Susie Fulkerson.
He is survived by son, Todd Weikel; granddaughter, Bailey Weikel; and siblings, John (Lucy) Weikel, Mike (Connie) Weikel, Frankie (Jerry) Clark, Rosie Mulligan, and several nieces and nephews.
A committal service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Weikel. Share your messages of condolences with the family of Gerald “Jerry” Weikel and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
You can also share your condolences for Mr. Weikel by sending donations to the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
Commented