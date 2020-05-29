Gerald “Jerry” York, 68, of Owensboro, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at home. Jerry retired from DBM Technology as a foreman.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Geraldine York; daughters Tabatha Rene Brown and Rosa Maria Cox; brother Richard “Dickie” York; and sister Janice Dockery.
Services will be private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the York family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
