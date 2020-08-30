HARDINSBURG — Gerald L. “Jed” Duncan, 68, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Duncan; sons Chris Moorman and Gerald Duncan Jr.; daughters Domita Perks and Nedra Moorman; brothers Marvin Duncan, the Rev. James Duncan, Garfield Duncan and Leonard Duncan Jr.; and sister Margaret Mucker
Funeral services will be private. Walk-through visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hardinsburg Cemetery.
