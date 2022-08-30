Gerald Lamar Barr of Whitesville went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 28, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was devoted to his family; his greatest joy was spending time with them, especially playing cards. He loved UK basketball, NASCAR, hunting, crappie fishing, golfing, and playing pool at the Senior Citizens center. Most mornings you could find him contributing to the “Table of Knowledge” at Kelly Rae’s Country Cafe. He was a number one fan and supporter of his kids’ and grandkids’ extracurricular activities, whether it was at the track or on the ball fields. Gerald was an extraordinary man with a very strong work ethic and determination, accomplishing anything he put his mind to. He lived by the notion that “If someone else could do it, so could I”. Gerald served in the US Army as a specialist and received an Honorable Discharge after being deployed to Vietnam. He was a remarkably talented carpenter and enjoyed working with his brothers in construction building houses and cabinetry throughout the area. He retired from National Southwire Aluminum after 30 years of service. He was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of the St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
Gerald was met by a host of family in Heaven which include his parents, Ruth Cecilia Payne and William Garrett Barr; his siblings, Sr. Aloysius Marie (Mildred) Barr, Louis Barr, Helen Lewis, William Garrett Barr II, Herman Barr, Mary Lillian Hamilton, George “Jack” Barr, Ruth Ann Mayfield, Wilma Jean Howard, James Barr, Martin Barr, and Angela Barr Dillard Vantrease; grandchild, Ruth Cecelia Oxford; and great-grandchildren, Joella Elizabeth Baugh and Greyson Blake Whitaker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Louise Howard Barr; his four children, Pamela Jean Coleman (Stephen) of Madison, Tennessee, Jennifer Lynn Cecil (Kenny) of Knottsville, Kenneth Gerald Barr (Stacey) of Whitesville, and Rosemary Oxford (Gary) of Westminster, Maryland; his sister, Janet Goff of Owensboro; his brother, Fredrick Barr (Phyllis) of Whitesville; his grandchildren, Samantha Jean Coleman Johnson, Teresa Michelle Coleman, Ashley Nicole Cecil Whitaker (Tyler), Brandon Neal Cecil (Maddie), Kayla ReighAnne Barr, Lindsey Noelle Barr Edelen (Zachary), Evan Gerald Barr, Sam Oxford, and Gerald Thompson Oxford; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mr. Barr’s name to National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First St., Louisville, KY 40202.
