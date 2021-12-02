Gerald Leon Clark, 85, of Owensboro, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. He was born June 16, 1936, in St. Joe to the late Durward John and Mary Helen Head Clark. Leon retired from Green River Steel after 30 years. He was a lifelong Catholic and a loving father that worked hard for his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, William and Dennis Clark; and his sister, Elizabeth Mattingly.
Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Rumage Clark; his children, Jerry Clark, Vicky Clark, Gwyn (Bobby) Payne, Kim (Bill) Jones and Philip Clark; his five grandchildren, Clint Morris, Mitchell Morris, Abbey Morris, Rachelle (Greg) Brown and Ethan Jones; six great-grandchildren; brother D.J. Clark; sisters Joan Clark, Nancy (George) Walz and Anna Lou (Vic) Bergevin; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount St. Joseph Ursulines or Passionist Monastery Building Fund.
