GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Gerald “Jerry” Preston Bell, 66, of Grandview, Indiana died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was a United States Navy veteran and had worked as a millwright.
Survivors: wife, Dawn (Biggs) Bell; children, Samantha Church, Melissa Gugino, Tanath Reynolds, and Sean Bell; and siblings, Roger Duwa, John Bell, and Charlotte Maudsley.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.
