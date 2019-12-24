POWDERLY -- Gerald Ray "Corky" Brooks Sr., 72, of Powderly, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home. He was a logger and member of New Life Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Gerald Ray Brooks Jr., John Carl Brooks and Ricky Dale Brooks; daughter Mary Katherine Brooks; brother Jackie Brooks; and sisters Ruth Garrett, Becky Rose, Opal Cain, Barbara Butler and Kay Langley.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Life Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday.
