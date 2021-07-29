Gerald Ray Hood, 74, of Philpot, galloped into the arms of Jesus Christ on Monday, July 26, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. Born Dec. 25, 1946, to the late Justin and Bernice Hardesty Hood, Mr. Hood graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1965 and later entered into the U.S. Army, proudly serving during Vietnam. Following his service to our country, Gerald began a 37-year career with Century Aluminum, where he worked as a supervisor until his retirement.
A true friend to all. Not everyone can say that, but when you left the presence of Gerald Hood, you left better. A “picker-upper” and incredible giver of hugs. Not the kind out of obligation or casual chatter, but the kind that meant something. The kind when you were in his embrace, you felt loved.
It was never uncommon to have him stop mid-sentence, to point at a daughter or son in the room and say, “you know I love you,” or “I love you more.” He was so proud of his Catholic faith and was dearly loved by his parish family.
Papaw’s chair — you didn’t sit in it. More of a throne than a chair, really. Many stories of old were shared in this chair. Stories of wild horses running, his first horse Dan, his last horse and all the ones in between. His dream to witness the wild horses running across Eastern Kentucky wouldn’t have been enough, for he’d want to ride right alongside them, boots and all!
A proud man. Not the pride you steer from. Not the pride too tough to hug another man and express how grateful you are for them. The kind you are drawn toward. Proud of his upbringing. Proud of his siblings; the relationships forged and held together all these years between them. Proud to stand arm in arm with his lady, his bride and best friend, Judy Hood, marveling over what they created together; a house on a hill, five children, all named traditionally, and then endearingly, by Gerald.
Loud. Proud. Pick him out in a crowd Gerald. Things we will forever hold tight to — His laugh. His stories. His presence. His creative and colorful compliments. His affection. His wittiness and charm. How he spoke with his hands. We will miss how his larger-than-life voice welcomed you to speak even louder. Knowing Gerald was exciting and a blessing.
When we see sprawling farmland lined with black wooden fences, we will remember him. When we drive anywhere close to Philpot, we will remember him. Every golf bag, funny joke or fine bottle of bourbon and every horse, we will remember him. Forever, we will remember him.
Aside from his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert N. Hood; mother and father-in-law Mama Anna and Daddy Dee Horn; and in-laws Paula Horn, Carlos Kassinger, Tom Hagan, Billy Mayfield and Jim Head.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy Horn Hood; children Michele (Ralph) Blair, Robyn (Tommy) Scales, Jeremy (Alexis) Hood, Christy Hood-Snyder and Mikey (Amy) Hood; his 11 grandchildren, Ross, Macie, Mary, Luke, Max, Mason, Christian, Caroline, Carter, Amelia, and soon to be, Olivia; his siblings, Darrell (Lois) Hood, Jackie (Clemie) Cecil, Doug (Dorothy) Hood, Charlie (Celeste) Hood, Sheila Hood, Sandy Mayfield, Linda Hagan, Norma (Ed) Fulkerson and Debbie (Larry) Murphy; and in-laws Connie Hood, Becky Horn, Tony Horn, Mike Horn, Rose (Stewart) Foster, Patty Kassinger and Nelda (David) Flahardy.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Prayers will be led by Father Mike Williams at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hood.
