SOMERSET — Gerald Thomas ‘Jerry’ Strehl, 75, of Somerset, passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born March 9, 1945, in Owensboro, son of the late Joseph A. Strehl and Nina Howard Strehl. He was united in marriage on Oct. 11, 2008, to Debra Isaacs Strehl at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Somerset.
Jerry was an entrepreneur of the building and contractor business, having an extensive career of over 50 years, including CBS Construction and Strehl Builders. He was a beloved husband, father, papaw, and “Papa J.” Jerry was a devout Catholic and member of the St. Mildred’s Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Strehl; great-granddaughter Mary Faithlynn Grace Barrett; brothers-in-law, Larry Field and David Fowler; his father-in-law, the Rev. Dan Isaacs; and brother-in-law Danny Michael Isaacs.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Debra Isaacs Strehl; his children, Carla Barrett (Dennis) of Danville, and Michael Strehl and Terra Strehl Wheeldon of Somerset, four stepchildren; eight grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gene (Jane) Strehl, Ronnie (Mary Helen) Strehl, Linda Field, David (Mary Jane) Strehl and Sue Fowler of Owensboro, and Pat (Marnita) Strehl and Mary Kaye (Bob) Jacobs of Louisville; and sister-in-law Gayle Strehl of Owensboro.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and CDC guidelines, a virtual funeral Mass will be available for viewing livestream at noon EST Thursday on the St. Mildred Catholic Church’s Facebook page. A private inurnment in the St. Mildred’s Catholic Church Columbarium Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Sister Marty’s Outreach Project at St. Mildred’s Church, 203 South Central Ave., Somerset, KY 42501.
