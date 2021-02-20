HAWESVILLE — Gerald Voyles, 73, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. Gerald was born in Chambers on Nov. 22, 1947, to the late James and Nellie McDaniel Voyles. Gerald married the former Bonnie Sue Powers on May 2, 1969, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. He was a member of Blackford Baptist Church.
He retired as a foreman from the Kentucky State Highway Department in 2014. Gerald enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling. His favorite place was the Smokey Mountains.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; infant siblings, Thelma and Donald; brother Clinton Voyles; and sisters Edith Rearden, Zelma Gilliam, Ida Mae Kruger, Jean Richards and Helen Jackson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Voyles; daughter Pam (David) Miller; son Jimmy (Robin) Voyles; grandchildren Aaron (Megan) Miller, Melissa (Ashley) Miller, Andy (Mallory) Miller, Brittany Martin, Logan (Cassi) Payne, Morgan (Colby) Martin, Brodie (Emily) Payne, Emmy Voyles and Jake Voyles; great-granddaughter Olivia Sanders; and siblings Maxine Puckett, Arlena Norris, Beverly (JK) Kennedy and Judy Barnett; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Gerald’s family will be greeting friends from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church.
In compliance with public health and safety measures, masks will be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.
The family would like to thank Lin Care, Care Tenders and his nurse, Michelle, Bro. Duane Morris, Bro. Chad Swihart, Bro. Leroy Readen, Hancock County EMS and Sheriff Dale Bozarth for the kindness shown to Gerald and our family.
