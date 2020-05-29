Gerald Wayne Jones, 76, passed away quietly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a prolonged battle with illness.
Papaw, as he was known to family, proved everyday what it meant to be strong and resilient in the face of adversity. His proud 20 years of service in the United States Army prepared him to accept no other result but to push forward, which he did with strength and dignity. Through the difficult challenges he faced physically, he kept focus on what was most important: Family.
He was a proud great-grandfather of Gavin, Karmin, Hailee, Gerald, Alyssa, Jason, Conner, Bailey, Kayla and August. He cherished his grandchildren, Falisha and Doug, Deric and Heather, Zachary, Kaia, and Caedryn. As a father, he cared deeply for his children, Suzan, David, Michael and Melodie, and Anthony and Judy.
His family meant everything to him, and his love for each of us gave him strength even in his darkest times. The Army’s motto of “This We’ll Defend” rings true in his connection to family, putting us first in his thoughts and deeds even when the choices to do so were difficult and challenging.
Wayne loved experiencing life. Traveling the world while in the Army left a lasting impression on how he lived. He loved to explore and see new places. He was excited about the opportunity of discovery and for the last 33 years he was joined in this adventure with his wife, Linda. Together, they found a partner in each other and worked together to create a life and legacy for their family. They loved each other closely and were connected in all things. Through sickness and health, they held each other close and found strength in their union. His passing will be a struggle for all of our family, but none more so than Linda. Their love will not be severed by death.
Each of us have special moments and connections with Papaw that we will carry with us throughout the remainder of our lives. These lessons and experiences will pass down to our children and beyond. Though we lost a good man, his memory will last far beyond today and serve as a reminder for all our families of what it means to be strong and what it means to love without condition.
Rest peacefully, Papaw, you’ve earned your rest more than you can ever know. We love you always.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
