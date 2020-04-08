Gerald Wayne McBride, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Daviess County on Feb. 12, 1950, to the late Robert J. Sr. and Virginia Mae McClean McBride. Jerry was retired from Thompson Homes, where he worked as a painter for 51 years. He was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and was a hospitality minister at the church. Jerry enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball, NASCAR and the NFL.
Jerry is survived by his children, Keela Carver and Krystal (Jason) Kimmins; his grandchildren, Michael McBride, Anthony McBride, Zoe Carver and Eva Kimmins; his siblings, Robert Joseph (Karen) McBride Jr., William (Evanna) McBride and Anna (Larry) O’Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church at 609 East 4th Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303, or to Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. McBride.
