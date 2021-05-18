GREENVILLE — Gerald Wayne McIntosh, 74, of Greenville, died on Sunday night, May 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked in coal mines, and he was also a farmer and a logger. He was a member of Trinity General Baptist Church in Tyewhoppity.
Survivors include his children, Jamie (Katy) McIntosh, Dannielle (David Marc) Gillon, Ethan (Tiffany) McIntosh; brothers, David McIntosh, Darrell (Anita) McIntosh, Euvia (Evelyn) McIntosh, Eual (Linda) McIntosh, Thelbert (Jo Ann) McIntosh; and sisters, Kathleen Willis, and Nevaline Johnson.
Service: 12 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Olive Grove Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
